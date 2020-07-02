Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

Live Now
President Trump discusses US adding 4.8 million jobs, unemployment falls to 11.1%
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

National News

by: Scott Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, FL (WOWK) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent out Sheriff’s Darryl Daniels video as an official response to the recent national unrest.

“Lawlessness, that’s unacceptable in Clay County,” Daniels said. “And if you threaten to come to clay county and think that for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken.”

Then Daniels goes on and says if his agency is ever overrun he’ll deputize regular citizens.

“If we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I’ll exercise my power and authority as the sheriff and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county,” he said.

Daniels’ opponents in the race for sheriff responded.

This is part of a statement from Mike Taylor: “I am deeply concerned at the recklessness displayed by Sheriff Daniels in his recent video taunting ‘would be’ protesters.”

Harold Rutledge echoes that. “(Daniels) has challenged rioters and looters to come to Clay County and cause mayhem. Clay County was not one anyone’s map to create turmoil until sheriff daniels put out his threat.”

Michelle cook adds this about the current Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation Daniels is under “this political scam is a self-admission that he is not up to the job. If I was under criminal investigation by FDLE I would probably want to change the subject too”

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson who once ran for sheriff in jacksonville says he believes the video an example of a free political ad and he questions whether Daniels will really deputize citizens.

“I think that’s a bluff more than anything,” he said. “It sounds good on the surface. You can’t have chaos among citizens. Citizens already have the right to defend themselves.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss