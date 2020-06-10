Live Now
Florida dog found alive after being strangled by owner, tossed in bushes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog in Florida is alive after he was strangled with a leash and thrown into some bushes by his owner, authorities said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Cesar Cruz Sanchez on Sunday after he was caught on surveillance video pulling the 6-year-old Chihuahua named Canelo by the leash as it resisted walking.

A witness told police Cruz Sanchez used the leash to strangle Canelo then tossed the dog into some bushes near a lake.

Cruz Sanchez later told police he was angry at the dog for laying on baby furniture. He was arrested for animal cruelty and booked into a Polk County jail.

Police said the dog was thought to have been killed, but a person reported finding an injured stray believed to be Canelo and said he returned the dog to its owner.

Animal Control went to Cruz Sanchez’s home, where the animal was surrendered.

“Although we are sickened at the treatment Canelo received by his owner, Cesar Cruz Sanchez, we are happy Canelo is still alive and will be treated well at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Shelter,” police said in a statement.

