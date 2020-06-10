1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Fisherman describes moment whale landed on boat

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. — A fisherman in New Jersey was thrown overboard when a whale landed on his boat, according to WABC.

Robert Riley first encountered a large school of bunker fish that he and a fellow fisherman knew would attract sea bass. But they had no idea a juvenile whale was also feeding on the same school of fish.

“Maybe 6 feet in front of me, kind of like if you ever saw ‘Jaws,'” Riley told WABC. “The fish just breached the water, and I was like, ‘This is landing on us.'”

After being hit by the whale, the boat ended up beached along the shore.

“Probably the scariest part — the part I’ll never get out — is the whale coming out of the water,” Riley said.

He said the the only thing he remembers is hearing the whale slam down on the boat.

“The noise from the whale hitting the boat, it was like a thud that you would … I mean it was loud,” Riley said.

The whale apparently lingered for a while after losing some of its skin in the collision.

Amanda Brefach, who witnessed the encounter, took pictures of the whale close to shore.

“We saw a lot of fish jumping around beside him,” Brefach told WABC. “And the mouth would come up out of the water, and it looks like he was feeding on the little baitfish.”

Riley, who usually fishes in the bay, said after the whale encounter, he’s steering clear of the ocean.

“It’s a memory I’ll never get rid of, but I got to say I don’t think I’ll ever be in the ocean again,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss