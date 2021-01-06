                                                 
January 09 2021 01:05 pm

First lady’s chief of staff resigns after violent protests

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stephanie Grisham

In this June 21, 2019 photo, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn in Washington. First lady Melania Trump has announced that Grisham will be the new White House press secretary. Grisham, who has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephanie Grisham, first lady’s chief of staff and former White House press secretary, resigns after violent protests.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss