Closings
Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore

National News

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2009, fireworks are planned over Mount Rushmore.

President Donald Trump is also visiting the national memorial as part of Independence Day celebrations.

In remarks, he gave at the Spirit of America Showcase on Thursday at The White House, President Trump highlighted his trip to South Dakota and Mount Rushmore. He said: “We’re going to have a tremendous evening. It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen. It’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m. MDT Friday evening.

Mount Rushmore on Thursday | KELOLAND News

The monument is in the Black Hills area of South Dakota, a popular tourist destination on the western side of the state. The faces of four presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are carved into the mountain.

The memorial drew about 1.9 million visitors in 2019.

Friday’s crowd is expected to be 7,500 people who received tickets for the event. The South Dakota Department of Tourism said about 125,000 people wanted to attend the event. Ticket holders were selected through a lottery system.

The memorial is closed to the public on Friday.

KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com will have team coverage of Friday’s fireworks as well as President Donald Trump’s return to South Dakota.

