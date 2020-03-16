1  of  71
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to boost economy

National News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while discussing an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGON (AP) — The Federal Reserve taking emergency steps to shore up the economy against the coronavirus by aggressively reducing its benchmark interest rate nearly to zero on Sunday. The Fed also says it will buy $700 billion in bonds.

In a telephone conference call with reporters, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says the key interest rate had been cut by a full percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25%.

Today, we reduced the target range for our policy interest rate by one percentage point, bringing it close to zero and said that we expect to maintain the rate at this level until we’re confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals.

— Jerome Powell, U.S. Federal Reserve chair

This massive emergency action should keep financial markets functioning and lending flowing to businesses and consumers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Powell also says the Fed would buy at least $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities to ease market disruptions and keep longer-term borrowing rates down.

The surprise announcement highlights growing concerns that the viral outbreak will likely cause a recession in the coming months. The Fed is uniquely poised to take action to counter potential risks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss