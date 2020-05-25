1  of  74
Federal benefits for veterans, family members, and widows

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives for our country.

Families, friends, and communities pause to remember the many great sacrifices of our military and ensure their legacy lives on in the freedoms we all enjoy.

The Social Security Administration recognizes these heroes who, in President Lincoln’s words, “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

The Social Security Administration provides benefits that can help the families of military service members. For example, widows, widowers, and their dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits.

Social Security benefits protect veterans when an injury prevents them from returning to active duty or performing other work. Wounded military service members can receive expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims. Both the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Social Security Administration have disability programs. You may qualify for disability benefits through one program but not the other, or you may qualify for both. Depending on your situation, some of your family members, including your dependent children or spouse, may be eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

Thinking about retirement? Military service members can receive Social Security benefits in addition to their military retirement benefits.

To the veterans who bravely served and died for our country, and to the military service members who serve today, we honor and thank you.

