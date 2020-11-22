Father dead, son injured after four-wheeler accident

ISCHUA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s Department said a 63-year old man is dead and his 43-year old son is injured after a four-wheeling accident in the Town of Ischua.

The Sherriff’s Department said the 63-year-old man was driving a four-wheeler with his 43-year old son sitting on the back. The two were on their own property when the father drove up a steep trail in the woods.

Authorities said the father was unable to “negotiate the hill” and flipped the four-wheeler backwards.

The 43-year old son was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The 63-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s department is investigating and now charges have been filed.

The names of the two men have not been released.