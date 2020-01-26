Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery helicopter crash along with four other people in Calabasas Sunday morning, the L.A. Times reported.
The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.
A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.