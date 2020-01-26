Live Now
NBA legend Kobe Bryant among 9 who died in California helicopter crash

Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant

National News

by: KTLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery helicopter crash along with four other people in Calabasas Sunday morning, the L.A. Times reported.

The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.

A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss