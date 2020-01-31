Family shares photos of 2-year-old who accidentally shot, killed himself in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. shared several photos with News 5 of the toddler who tragically lost his life on Thursday.
Mobile Police said Davis accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn at I-65 and Dauphin.
The boy’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Investigators said the loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.
LATEST POSTS:
- FCC reverses block on $20B broadband fund in NY
- Abused circus animals arrive at South African sanctuary
- 3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons
- Penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies predict Super Bowl winner
- In Austin, John Bolton voices support for officials called in impeachment hearing