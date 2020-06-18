1  of  74
Facebook takes down Trump ads ‘for violating our policy against organized hate’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Facebook took action on Thursday and removed ads from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, company officials confirmed to CNN.

According to NBC News, a total of 88 ads were removed. CNN says the ads were ones that attacked what the campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups.”

Both CNN and NBC report that the ads featured an upside-down red triangle which, according to the Anti-Defamation League, “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

NBC News also confirmed the removal of the posts. Their report states the ads were posted from three accounts: President Trump’s official account, Vice President Mike Pence’s official account and the official Trump campaign account.

Earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign responded to criticism over the red triangle symbol.

“Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle – an infamous Nazi symbol,” the left-leaning group Media Matters for America tweeted.

“It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa,” the Trump campaign responded.

The president has not yet responded to Facebook removing his campaign’s ads.

