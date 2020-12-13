Experts say its not too late to winterize your home

FORT WANE, I.N. (WANE) – Although we’re almost midway through December, experts say there’s still time to prepare your house for the winter weather, which could help homeowners save potentially thousands of dollars in the long run.

“It’s definitely never too late, especially in somewhere like the Fort Wayne area where I think the colder days are still ahead of us,” Gregg Hicks, the Vice President of home improvement company Modernize.com, said. “So tackle some or ideally all of these projects and you really start saving money on your heating bill and reduce the rest of your reduce the risk of damage to your home.”

Hicks shared his list of relatively easy and cost-effective tips for homeowners avoid potential problems this winter:

He started with the outside of the home. To prevent pipes from freezing, which can lead them breaking, Hicks said people should make sure to disconnect their hoses from the home and add a hose bib insulator.

For the same reason, those with sprinkler systems should “blow out” or push all of the remaining water out of the system, which Hicks suggested people hire a professional to do.

“It’s a pretty quick project it shouldn’t cost much money but if those pipes and your sprinkler system freeze and break then you’re looking at digging up the system and a much more costly repair in the spring when you go to turn it back on,” Hicks said.

Another tip for outside is to clean out debris from your gutters to avoid ice dams and water damage. The best way to do this, according to Hicks, is to simply use your hands and scoop the debris out.

“Ice dams can cause really big damage to your home into your roof,” Hicks said. “Then on the water side, if you’re not managing your runoff properly, you can get a surplus of water that could that could kind of end up seeping into the foundation [of your home].”

As for inside of the home, to prevent heat loss, remove window screens and put storm windows in. Homeowners should also consider checking the frames for gaps and fill any with caulk or weather stripping tape.

“That’s going to really insulate your home a lot better and save you some money on your heating bill,” said Hicks.

Hicks’ final tip was to make sure change the air filter on your furnace and schedule a professional inspection to avoid the cost of having to entirely replace it.

“If you’re able to do most of that stuff yourself there’s there’s almost no cost right you might spend 20 or 30 bucks on some caulking or weather stripping. If you do want to hire a professional on a sprinkler system to blow that out, maybe you’re looking at a couple of hundred bucks,” Hicks said. “But, spending a couple hundred bucks that is generally a good preventative measure.”