Exotic dancer involved in 2010 Massachusetts crash gets $8.6M from insurer

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former exotic dancer seriously injured in a 2010 car crash with an off-duty Massachusetts police officer has been paid about $8.6 million by the insurance company for the strip club.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Kailee Higgins was paid by Capitol Specialty Insurance, her attorneys wrote in an August 19 filing in federal court in Worcester.

The payment comes 17 months after a federal judge ruled following a trial that the insurance company broke the law by shoddily investigating the crash and denying Higgins compensation for years.

Higgins said the club served her an excessive amount of alcohol the night of the crash in November 2010.