Every person in America can get a free taco on October 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations! You’ve won a free taco.

You can thank the Washington National’s short stop Trea Turner and Taco Bell for this freebie.

Taco Bell has a promotion called ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco‘. Each year every person in America can get a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell, a deal triggered by the first person to steal a base in the World Series.

Turner swiped second base during the first inning of game one of the World Series.

You can get your free taco at any Taco Bell location on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Or you can order through the Taco Bell app or online at any time that day.

