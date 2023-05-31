AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Wednesday morning after he was recognized attempting to order a hamburger.

Jason Lyle Conrad — who’d been on the run since Tuesday morning after escaping from a transport vehicle transfer — was captured by authorities Wednesday morning following a short foot chase in Akron, Ohio, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio reported.

The 39-year-old is now back at Summit County Jail, but it was a tip from McDonald’s employees that led to his capture.

Jason Lyle Conrad (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

According to 911 recordings released by the Akron Police Department, employees identified the man, who’d pulled up in street clothes riding a bike around 8:30 a.m., from his tattoos and his limp. He reportedly tried to order a burger for $1 but was told the restaurant did not offer those. He then rode off.

Summit County Sheriff’s photo

Another 911 call revealed he was spotted riding along Aqueduct Street. He was apprehended near train tracks near North Arlington Street and East North Street around 9:30 a.m.

“Safety in the communities we serve is one of the most important parts of our jobs,” Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, said in a press release. “Knowing this fugitive is off the streets makes the city of Akron a safer place and the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up searching until fugitives like this are behind bars.”