(NEXSTAR) – After establishing itself as a global leader in the coffee-and-doughnut space over the last 70-plus years, Dunkin’ is finally ready to take the next logical step in its menu’s evolution.

They’re adding tacos.

Dunkin’s new Breakfast Tacos will be available at locations nationwide as of Wednesday morning, the chain announced earlier the same day. The new items are the latest to join Dunkin’s existing menu of breakfast fare, which includes doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, hash browns and a “wake-up wrap” served in a folded tortilla, which already looks a whole lot like a breakfast taco.

“These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. “We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”

Dunkin’s new breakfast tacos come with eggs, cheese, corn and a lime crema. Bacon crumbles are available for an additional charge. (Dunkin’)

Dunkin’s new Breakfast Tacos come in two varieties — with bacon or without — and come with scrambled eggs, melted white cheddar, roasted corn and lime crema. Each taco also comes in a “convenient Dunkin’ taco holder.”

The tacos, which come in orders of two, are available during all operating hours for a limited time, according to Dunkin’. Suggested retail prices are $2.59 (without bacon) or $2.99 (with).

News of Dunkin’s latest breakfast item comes less than two months after Taco Bell announced strong fourth-quarter earnings driven largely by its breakfast sales, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. Specifically, breakfast transactions had seen a 9% increase over the previous quarter — a spike Taco Bell attributed to an ad campaign featuring “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

Taco Bell’s breakfast menu includes burritos and quesadillas made with combinations of eggs, cheese, steak, bacon or sausage, among other items. Breakfast tacos, which have previously been offered at the chain, are not currently on the national menu.