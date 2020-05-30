Drivers charged in hit-and-run that killed 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (AP) — Two drivers are facing charges following a weekend collision that killed three pedestrians in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Okadema Link and Shantiana Willis both face three counts of reckless homicide and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Link also faces three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and Willis is charged with three additional counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police say 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown were killed in the collision Saturday at around 1:30 a.m.

An affidavit said witnesses described two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed before colliding.