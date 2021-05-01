Dr. Fauci congratulates alma-mater on 1 million tests administered

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR)–  A Central New York university is getting praise from one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci had a few kind words to share with his alma-mater, Cornell University after it administered its 1 millionth COVID-19 test. 

School leaders credit getting back into the classroom and limiting the spread in the greater community to their robust testing and contact tracing programs. 

Fauci wrote a letter to those involved with Cornell’s COVID-19 testing effort. writing in part: 

“An effort of this scale could only have been achieved through the diligence and skill of hundreds of people working together, and I applaud each and every one of you for your contributions to fighting this pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss