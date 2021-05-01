Dr. Fauci congratulates alma-mater on 1 million tests administered

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR)– A Central New York university is getting praise from one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci had a few kind words to share with his alma-mater, Cornell University after it administered its 1 millionth COVID-19 test.

School leaders credit getting back into the classroom and limiting the spread in the greater community to their robust testing and contact tracing programs.

Fauci wrote a letter to those involved with Cornell’s COVID-19 testing effort. writing in part:

“An effort of this scale could only have been achieved through the diligence and skill of hundreds of people working together, and I applaud each and every one of you for your contributions to fighting this pandemic.”