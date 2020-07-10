1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

DoorDash driver somehow survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASSAIC, N.J. — A DoorDash driver is lucky to be alive after being sucked underground during a flash flood in New Jersey on Monday.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, was delivering food when her car became trapped in rising flood waters in Passaic. She managed to get out of the car, but both she and the Toyota Prius were sucked into a decades-old underground viaduct.

The water tossed Bruno down the culvert, which is about three-quarters of a mile long, at 30 to 40 mph, according to the New York Times.

She eventually washed into the Passaic River.

After being dumped into the river, Bruno floated on her back for about 10 minutes and gulped air until she felt strong enough to make her way toward the shore, she told the Times.

Bruno told the Times she is not a good swimmer, but she had taken a class when she was 5. She is also about 4 feet 8 inches tall, which may have helped her avoid debris in the culvert, which narrows to about 5 feet by 6 feet before dumping into the Passaic.

Bruno suffered only minor injuries. Her car wasn’t so lucky.

It slammed into a support structure in the tunnel, and the twisted hunk of metal was later pulled out of a massive underground storm drain.

DoorDash released a statement saying, “We have reached out to offer our support during her recovery. And we’ll be providing her with financial assistance as well as occupational accident insurance.”

