(KXAN) — Got some zucchini lying around? You could make zucchini bread, or pasta with it. Or you could sneak it onto your neighbor’s porch.

Seriously. After all, Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day.

National Today describes the holiday as a day for farmers and gardeners to off-load the “way too much” of the vegetable they may have on their hands Aug. 8, which falls in the midst of peak zucchini season.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the vegetable’s fertility spawned the holiday.

“Every gardener who has grown zucchini knows that this time of year vines go crazy producing hundreds of tiny squash,” the Almanac’s website says. “They quickly grow to gargantuan size if not picked.”

Thus, Thomas Roy designated Aug. 8 as National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day, according to Better Homes & Gardens.

Roy has created dozens of holidays over the past three decades, CNN reports, including No Sock Day (May 8) and Northern Hemisphere Hoodie-Hoo Day (Feb. 20).

If you do not sneak zucchini onto your neighbor’s porch and you have an abundance of the vegetable, consider donating it to a local food bank.