Deputy mayor in Maine charged in case of racist Floyd post

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

BREWER, Maine (AP) — The deputy mayor of a Maine city has resigned and was charged with filing a false report after he said someone hacked his social media account to make racist statements about the George Floyd killing.

The Bangor Daily News reports Brewer police said Thomas Morelli was charged in relation to the incident.

Morelli issued a statement in which he said he is “ashamed of my comments and behavior” and acknowledged his participation in “Facebook trolling.”

Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

