Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Denver nightclub shut down after video shows no social distancing

National News

by: Rob Low (KDVR) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Beta Nightclub in Lower Downtown Denver has been shut down indefinitely for repeatedly violating the city’s Safer-At-Home order.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued the bar’s owner a citation Monday afternoon for what investigators witnessed at the nightclub on June 20.

Video shows the club packed with people on the dance floor and at the bar, with minimal mask wearing and no social distancing.

“We did everything we could, you know, to comply. There are some customers not willing to keep their masks on or comply with social distancing and now we are suffering. We got shut down,” said club owner Valentes Corleons.

The 50-year-old said the city has been harassing him for three years and he feels like his nightclub was targeted, “because of the type of music I play and the crowd that I attract.”

But a spokeswoman for DDPHE said the citation had nothing do with hip-hop music or the diverse crowd that Beta draws.

DDPHE had already issued the club a citation on June 16, for violating the city’s public health order for operating as a bar. The City and County of Denver received 11 complaints from the public that Beta was open for business when it shouldn’t have been. 

Since June 17, DDPHE said it has worked closely with Beta Nightclub to help it understand the requirements of the public health order.

Corleons told the Problem Solvers his club turned away 700 customers Saturday night to keep capacity at 100 inside the club and did temperature checks before customers were allowed inside. It also provided masks to those who showed up without one.

“Every time somebody tried to dance, tried to get up, we asked them, ‘Please, this is the rule. Please comply.’ You know, we did our best,” Corleons said.

Corleons said he hired 22 security guards to enforce the rules but said he was put in a difficult spot because “security cannot put his hand on them (customers).”

The City of Denver said Corleons can appeal the order to close.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss