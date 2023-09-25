LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular “NCIS” 40 years later, has died. He was 90.

McCallum died Monday of natural causes surrounded by family at New York Presbyterian Hospital, CBS said in a statement.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away,” said a statement from CBS.

THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. — Pictured: (l-r) Robert Vaughn as Napoleon Solo, David McCallum as Illya Kuryakin (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. — “The Deadly Toys Affair” Episode 209 — Pictured: (l-r) Diane McBain as Joanna Lydecker, David McCallum as Illya Kuryakin — (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

San Francisco, CA – 1976: David McCallum appearing in the ABC tv series ‘Bert D’Angelo / Superstar’, episode ‘A Noise in the Streets’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Scottish-born McCallum had been doing well appearing in such films “A Night to Remember” (about the Titanic), “The Great Escape” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (as Judas). But it was “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” that made the blond actor with the Beatlesque haircut a household name in the mid-’60s.

The success of the James Bond books and films had set off a chain reaction, with secret agents proliferating on both large and small screens. Indeed, Bond creator Ian Fleming contributed some ideas as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” was being developed, according to Jon Heitland’s “The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Book.”