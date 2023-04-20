(The Hill) – Fox News has parted ways with firebrand political commentator Dan Bongino.

The network said in a statement on Thursday, “we thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

A former U.S. Secret Service agent who had become know for his sharp defenses of former President Trump while a regular on Fox’s prime-time shows in recent years, Bongino was granted an hourlong Saturday evening program on Fox in 2021. The network said his last show was April 15.

Fox said it would air a program hosted by Lawrence Jones in its place on Saturday nights for the time being and an encore of comedian Greg Gutfeld’s program would air this weekend only.

A new permanent schedule “will be announced in the coming weeks,” the network said.