WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department said.

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”

According to authorities, the suspect was spotted walking on a street in Washington, D.C. His identity was not released.

Investigators say the man is suspected of shooting at least five homeless men, killing two of them.

ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips. pic.twitter.com/lvFu3LeMTd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 15, 2022

According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month.

Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.

The NYPD believes the gunman — shown in the photo above — is targeting homeless people while they sleep in the streets.

“The video is chilling to see a cold-blooded act of murder,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday night. “We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us.”

The first shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on King Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. A 38-year-old man was sleeping when the gunman approached him and shot him in the right forearm. The victim woke up screaming, and the suspect ran, police said.

The victim survived and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The second shooting happened about an hour later and less than a mile away outside a building at 148 Lafayette St., police said. Surveillance video showed the gunman approach a man as he slept in his sleeping bag and shoot him in the head and neck. The suspect the ran away from the area.

Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.

