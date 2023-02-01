CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

This year’s nominees are:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Starting February 1, fans can also cast their votes and participate in the induction selection process.

Through April 28, fans can vote every day on the Rock Hall’s website or at the museum. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots to select the 2023 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May, ahead of a ceremony to take place this fall. Further details will be announced later this year.