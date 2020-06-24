Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account

Live Now
Destination New York: A travel special to make the most of your summer during uncertain times
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Curt Schilling watches a game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Former Major League pitcher Curt Schilling jumped into controversy Wednesday, comparing an alleged noose discovery in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage to the Jussie Smollett incident last year.

Smollett allegedly staged a racist and anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago in January 2019 and faced charges of lying about it to police.

On Tuesday, the FBI said the apparent noose in the garage Wallace was assigned to at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since last fall. NASCAR, citing the FBI report, described the rope as a “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose.”

According to USA Today, Schilling tweeted, “So we have @JussieSmollett v 2.0? Where is the media recanting their idiocy?”

In another tweet, he stated, “it was all a lie.” Schilling’s account has since been deactivated.

Unlike Smollett, Wallace was not the one who reported his incident. Team members brought the apparent noose to his attention.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Wallace said the photo he saw of “what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull.”

“It was a noose,” Wallace said. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss