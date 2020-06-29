1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Couples still determined to get married despite virus disruptions

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN – The pandemic has forced many cancellations, from concerts to sporting events to graduation ceremonies. It has also taken a major toll on weddings.

Kelsy Gibson and Alex Ferrara knew they were going to have a perfect wedding.

They knew what her dress looked like and which colors they would use. But then in the Michigan cold, the worst crasher of all came calling.

The pandemic swept away the pomp, the party, and the promise of 200 guests sharing their special moment.

“It’s so crazy, we would have never thought this would ever happen,” said Gibson.

“Then there came the day when the honeymoon got canceled, it just kept progressing like one item, like dominoes falling,” said Ferrara.  

Spring is typically the biggest wedding season of the year, but not this time, according to theknot.com.

“As we look at data there was supposed to be a little over 500,000 weddings over the course of the last three months. So tons of couples are rescheduling their weddings, getting married virtually and postponing their receptions for later,” said Jeffra Trumpower, The Knot Worldwide’s senior creative director.

The Knot estimates the average couple employs more than a dozen vendors: dressmakers, florists, photographers, caterers, limo drivers — many of whom rely on the wedding trade. So the industry is clawing its way back, embracing new tongue-in-cheek ideas, such as “delay the date” notices and supporting small, private services while awaiting the return of big celebrations.

“We are seeing what we call minimonies,” said Trumpower. “So bakeries are sending mini wedding cakes, florists are sending mini bouquets or maybe some centerpieces that the couple can enjoy.”

As for Gibson and Ferrara, they loaded up a few close friends, some strict disinfecting rules and their puppy and drove to a lakeshore and got married anyway, while their families watched online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss