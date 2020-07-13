1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural

by: Nexstar Media Wire

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston police are now calling one of two people seen vandalizing a Black Lives Matter art installation a “suspect” in the case.

The incident involving an older white man and woman was caught on surveillance video and happened over several minutes.

Police would not say whether the suspect is the man or the woman.

The video shows the pair walk up to a Black Lives Matter mural in the Allston neighborhood. They wait for the coast to be clear and start to spray paint over the word “Black.”

The man stops as pedestrians walk by. The two stand waiting for the coast to be clear before finishing the letter K and walking off.

The vandalism was captured by the security cameras at Justin Pomerleau’s Vivant Vintage store.

This isn’t the first time the mural has been targeted, Pomerleau says: “There’s been three incidences. Somebody tore it down once. Somebody changed it to Blue Lives Matter, and then this time, somebody just tried to spray paint it out. It was a really feeble attempt to try to ruin the mural.”

Boston police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two.

“It’s a hate crime in my opinion,” says Pomerleau. “It’s like there’s no two ways about it.”

