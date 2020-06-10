1  of  74
Christopher Columbus statue at Virginia park torn down, thrown into lake

National News

by: Alonzo Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia fell at the hands of protesters Tuesday.

Witnesses say around 8:30 p.m., protesters used three ropes to pull the statue down. This comes days after the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was taken down in Monroe Park on Saturday night by the same method.

After protesters toppled the statue, they dragged it to the nearby Landing at Fountain Lake, where it was left submerged.

Sister station WRIC spoke with one protester who admitted to helping knock down the statue. The protester said the action was not planned, however, explaining that the act was a build-up over time after chants of “tear it down.”

Earlier in the evening, demonstrators were seen marching down Arthur Ashe Boulevard en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night.

WATCH: Protesters march down Arthur Ashe Blvd. en route to Byrd Park Tuesday night

The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)
A sign reads “Racism, You will not be missed,” as the Christopher Columbus statue floats in a nearby lake after it was taken down by protesters on Tuesday, June 9. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

WRIC reported no police presence as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, but the toppling of the statue drew a large crowd to Byrd Park.

City Parks and Recreation confirmed that the statue is owned by the city of Richmond.

This is a developing story.

