Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — As protesters in Minneapolis entered their fourth day of riots, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had harsh words for President Donald Trump who earlier on Friday posted a tweet suggesting gunfire be used on the protesters.

“Donald Trump’s comment last night was profoundly dangerous,” Lightfoot said. “And we must stand firm in solidarity and say this is totally unacceptable no matter who the speaker is. And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It begins with an F and it ends with a U.”

The mayor said she watched in horror as not only the events unfolded in Minneapolis after 46-year-old George Floyd was allegedly killed by a police officer — who has since been arrested and charged — but as the president tweeted a threat to shoot protesters.

On Thursday, protesters in Minneapolis filled the streets outside a police station and set it on fire. In response, Trump tweeted that the protesters were “THUGS,” and wrote, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter has since hidden his tweet and put a disclaimer on it saying that it “glorifies violence.”

At a press conference in the Rose Garden Friday following Lightfoot’s press conference, the president addressed issues with China and did not take questions.

According to WGN, the mayor says she continues to pray for the family of Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss