Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.

Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered. If you are planning to head to a restaurant, due to limited capacity, you may want to make a reservation, especially for larger parties.>>>

7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card

American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off

Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops

The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions

Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear

Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear

Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off

Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care

HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors

Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July

L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale

Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances

Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans

Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale

Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs

Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances

If you are a local bar, restaurant, or business that is offering any deals for the Fourth of July, please feel free to send an email to rdas@wlns.com so we can add you to this list.

CNN Underscored helped contribute to this list >>>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

