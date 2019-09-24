Caught on camera: Real estate agent attacked at open house

ENCINO (KCAL/CNN) – A terrifying attack caught on camera.

A realtor who asked not to be shown on camera was showing a home in Encino on Sunday when she was attacked and her leg battered.

“I think he would’ve raped me, that’s number one, and he would have killed me,” the realtor said.

The realtor said his name was Tom and she got a funny feeling before the attack and move their conversation to the porch, hoping he would leave, but he kept asking questions.

“He said ‘well can I show you the closet?’ I said ‘no I’m gonna stand out here.’ So he said ‘can I have water?’ I said ‘the fridge is right there in the kitchen, you can walk, open the fridge.’ And he said ‘can I use the bathroom?’ I said ‘no the owner doesn’t allow anyone to use the bathroom,’” she said.

You can hear them talk on the porch and then the man even looks at the camera twice and takes off his hat.

You can clearly see the man’s bald head and face.

The realtor says when he pushed her, he grabbed her chest and she thought he was trying to grab her necklace, but then he took off.

She thinks screaming saved her life.

“I said no matter what I’m just gonna keep screaming until I get help.”

This isn’t the first time she’s seen this man.

She says this guy came to her open house on a bike last week and her gut told her something was strange.

That’s why this weekend she had a friend stay with her at the open house on Sunday for most of the day, but when her friend left, she says Tom showed up.

“I was so lucky, I had a feeling from day one that this person gonna hurt me.”

The realtor says she thinks her attacker may have had a partner.

She saw another man walk by before the attack whom she recognized from the open house the previous week.

Police are investigating but so far they haven’t arrested anyone.