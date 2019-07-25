Cat missing for three years reunited with family

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A cat that has been missing for three years is now back home with his family in Westbrook.

In 2016, “Dooley” was moving with his family into a new home in Westbrook. As they were closing on the new home, Dooley jumped out a car window and disappeared.

Last week, the owners got a call from Madison Animal Control, saying they found a cat that looked like the picture they had posted on a lost pet website.

The owners told animal control that Dooley had a microchip installed, and when they scanned the chip, it matched!

Dooley was originally a feral cat in Florida, so he probably knows how to handle himself out in the wilderness.

The owners say they kept Dooley’s bed and toys for three years. They say he is very happy to be back where he belongs.