1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame is selling leopard-print face masks

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is bringing together the two necessities that are helping us get through this pandemic — masks and of course, “Tiger King.”

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is bringing together the two necessities that are helping us get through this pandemic — masks and of course, “Tiger King.”

Baskin, who was featured in the immensely popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is officially selling cat-themed face masks.

They come in two styles — one black and one leopard print — but both feature a whiskered cat smile and Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

The masks, available on tread365.com, cost $11 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to support big cats, obviously, but also, first responders, according to the product description.

Big Cat Rescue, Baskin’s animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, has been closed to the public due to the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped her from providing daily updates to her fans on the sanctuary’s Facebook page — and pushing back against some of the drama.

“There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series… had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” Baskin wrote in a blog post titled “Refuting Netflix Tiger King.”

With 64 million member households worldwide viewing “Tiger King,” according to Netflix, Etsy creators and other online retailers have been cashing in on the trend by selling face masks that feature Joe Exotic and the iconic smile of his ex-husband, John Finlay.

Now, fans can get one produced by one of the show’s subjects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss