ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin faces a felony charge of persistent DWI after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday evening.

This is his third DWI charge.

Dan McLaughlin (Creve Coeur Police)

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged McLaughlin with one felony for a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor of failure to drive within a single roadway. According to Missouri law, a persistent offender of DWI is someone who has been charged with at least two prior convictions of intoxication-related traffic crimes.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Creve Coeur Police Department received two separate reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found the vehicle near Interstate 270 and later identified McLaughlin as the driver.

Police followed McLaughlin’s vehicle onto northbound I-270 and reported that he failed to stay in a single lane, according to a news release from the police department. Investigators said there were “several clues” that determined McLaughlin was allegedly impaired, including a sobriety test.

McLaughlin was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Per Missouri court records, he has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023.

Police say there were no reports of injuries or property damage tied to the investigation.

McLaughlin, 48, has handled play-by-play duties for St. Louis Cardinals games through FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest since 2000.