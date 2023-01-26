LEAWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) — Police say a semitrailer dragged a Kia compact car roughly 8 miles along an interstate in Kansas after the car was trapped under the truck Wednesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., dispatchers received a call of a big rig dragging the Kia under the edge of its trailer on westbound I-435.

The call came from someone who witnessed what happened, according to radio traffic on Broadcastify.

“It’s actually going to be a semi that’s pulling a car that’s stuck underneath it. They’re now passing Antioch,” the dispatcher said to emergency crews. “…thinks there’s actually someone in the vehicle that’s stuck underneath the semi.”

At 3:46 a.m. Overland Park police stopped the truck at I-435 and Lackman Road. There they found a 28-year-old Kansas City woman in the compact car stuck under the rear passenger side of the trailer.

“The female party is telling us she can’t get out or move,” an emergency responder told dispatchers, according to Broadcastify.

Officers said the crash initially happened at the intersection of the on-ramp to westbound I-435 and State Line Road in Leawood. The semi was moving westbound with a green light from the exit ramp back onto the highway.

Police said the Kia was moving southbound and slid through the red light into the intersection, hitting the semi-truck trailer in front of the right rear wheel. The driver of the semi didn’t see anything after the crash and continued driving onto the highway, according to police.

After officers removed the woman from the car, she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Her condition is unknown at this time.