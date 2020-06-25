California woman who intentionally coughed on baby identified as school employee

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman accused of intentionally coughing on a baby in San Jose has been identified as an employee for a Bay Area school district.

The incident, which was all caught on surveillance video, happened at a Yogurtland earlier this month.

Police say the coughing woman was apparently upset that the mother of the baby was not following proper social distancing guidelines while waiting for her order, so she coughed on the woman’s baby in retaliation.

The Oak Grove School District in San Jose released a statement Wednesday saying it is aware of the incident allegedly involving one of their employees, adding that the unidentified employee is currently off work and not providing services to students.

Here is the district’s full statement:

The Oak Grove School District’s highest priority is the safety of our students. We do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises any child’s safety. We are aware of an incident allegedly involving one of our employees who was videotaped coughing on a baby at a local eatery. The employee is currently off of work and not providing any services to our District students. This matter is under investigation by the San Jose Police Department and we want to reassure you that the District is cooperating with the law enforcement authorities. Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, we are not able to comment further on this matter. Oak Grove School District

The investigation remains ongoing.