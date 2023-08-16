Camela Leierth-Segura is seen in an image provided by the State of California Department of Justice.

(KTLA) – Friends of an accomplished musician who has been missing for nearly two months are asking for the public to help find her.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29, according to her missing persons page on the California Department of Justice website. Authorities have not otherwise released any details.

Friends have also been posting on social media in an effort to get others to help in the search.

Leierth-Segura is a singer and songwriter whose credits include Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air.”

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” Liz Montgomery posted on her Instagram account. “She means the world to us and time is of the essence.”

Montgomery said Camela’s parents in Sweden are “pleading for your assistance.”

Leierth-Segura’s landlord told local reporters that the woman had recently been evicted while her neighbors noted they hadn’t seen her car in more than a month.

Camela was believed to be driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725.

She is described as a white woman standing 5′ 10″ tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.