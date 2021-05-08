Bradford County DA pleads guilty, resigns amid sexual assault investigation

TOWANDA, P.A. (WETM) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice after Salsman was accused of sexually assaulting five women he was representing.

As a condition of this plea, Salsman also resigned as the District Attorney of Bradford County.

According to the criminal complaint, Salsman represented numerous women in criminal cases and child custody matters, some of whom “struggled with addictions, had a history of being sexually abused, or suffered from other vulnerabilities which Salsman exploited.”

The criminal complaint alleges that many of the assaults happened in Salsman’s office where he had raped the women on his office desk and “then directed them to his private bathroom to ‘clean up’ using paper towels or cleaning wipes.”

Salsman was also accused of attempting to interfere with the investigation.

Salsman was placed on temporary suspension in March, according to the Disciplinary Board for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.