TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.