Boston man held up by stun gun as online date takes bad turn

National News

by: The Associated Press

The “Tinder” app logo on a mobile phone on November 24, 2016 in London, England. (Leon Neal / Getty)

BOSTON (AP) — Online dating ended in disaster for a man in Boston who tells police his date pulled out a stun gun and robbed him.

The man told authorities he met the woman at a local hotel Tuesday morning after they connected on an online dating app. He says that after talking for about 30 minutes, the woman threatened him with a Taser stun gun while she went through his pockets, taking about $100.

The woman, identified by police as 24-year-old Selena Rivera-Apodaca of Kent, Washington, was arrested after the man escaped the room and notified hotel security. Police say that when officers arrived, she initially denied having met the victim.

A pink Taser was located on the Rivera-Apodaca’s luggage and she was arrested. Police say she is expected to be arraigned on a charge of armed robbery.

