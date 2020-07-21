Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video shows gunmen opening fire on a Michigan home with multiple children inside it, spraying at least 40 bullets at it last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says eight kids were inside the home when the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Only one of them, a 14-year-old, was struck when a bullet grazed her shoulder as it flew past. She is expected to be OK.