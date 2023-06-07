RAMONA, Calif. (KSWB) — Officials have identified the man who died Tuesday at a motocross track in Ramona, California.

Pat Casey, 29, died after he lost control of the motocross bike he was riding and was ejected, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Casey was performing a jump on the park ramps, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Slayground Motocross Park, which is owned by Axell Hodges, a three-time gold medal winner in X Games Moto X competition.

Bystanders called 911 but by the time paramedics arrived at the track, they found Casey pulseless and apneic, according to the medical examiner’s office. Despite life-saving measures, Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey, a competitive BMX rider, recently competed in the X Games Japan event in May. He placed fifth in BMX Park Best Trick and ninth in BMX Park.

“We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings,” X Games said in a post on Instagram. “A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.”

The “Slayground” was the site of the X Games Moto X competitions in 2021 and 2022. The 2023 X Games Moto X event will take place in Ventura.