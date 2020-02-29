Bill designed to reduce teen vaping, tobacco use gets push back from White House

VP of NYS Vapor Association says it will put vape shops in an impossible situation

WASHINGTON, D.C. & BUFFALO, NY (WROC) — According to recent studies from the American Medical Association, around 27% of high school students and 10% of eighth-graders say they vape. A new house bill, H.R. 2339, is aimed at reducing teen tobacco and e-cigarette use.

The bill would prohibit the use of flavored e-liquids in devices, prohibit use of any flavored tobacco products, and require greater regulations from the FDA.

Andrew Osborne, the Vice President of the New York State Vapor Association, says the bill would put vape shops in an impossible position.

“A bill like this, and all-out flavor ban, would be a prohibition on vaping products,” Osborne says.

The Trump Administration agrees. The White House released a statement opposing the bill, claiming vaping products offer a less harmful alternative to cigarettes, adding the bill would essentially ban vaping altogether.

Meantime, in New York State, the health commissioner continues to call youth vaping a health crisis. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new program Friday called “Drop the Vape”, to help teens quit.

New York state has already made moves to reduce vaping in recent months. It enacted a 20% tax on vape products, and both the state and federal government have raised the legal smoking age to 21. But vaping stores say this new bill goes too far, and Osborne says he’s grateful for the support from President Trump.

“To hear that message coming out of the White House is very promising for the future of vaping,” says Osborne.

If the bill is presented as is, the Administration says President Trump’s senior advisers will recommend that he vetoes it.

