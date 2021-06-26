Police officer saves infant’s life

NORTH BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Bethlehem Police Department responded to 2C Griffin Circle for a report of an unresponsive six week old infant Friday just before midnight.

Police say Officer Caitlyn Krage arrived on scene within minutes of the call and quickly found the infant who was said to be motionless and foaming at the mouth. Officer Krage says she immediately began the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to clear the infant’s airway.

Emergency medical services arrived on-scene and the infant was taken to Albany Medical Center for additional evaluation, according to police.