(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of store closures after the company warned last week that it may need to file for bankruptcy.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced its plans to close 150 namesake stores in August, with now-President and CEO Sue Gove calling it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better-serving customers and driving growth.
Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond cautioned that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to attract shoppers. It then said that it’s considering options including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But the chain acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
In September, Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of 56 namesake stores that were set to close. The company updated that list Tuesday, adding more than 70 additional locations, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores.
Here are the newest locations added to the store closure list by state (unless otherwise noted, all stores are Bed Bath & Beyond locations):
Alabama
- Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway
Arizona
- Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road
- Tucson: 9590 East 22nd Street
- Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd. (buybuy BABY)
- Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road
California
- Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road
- Chula Vista: 394 East H Street
- San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200
- Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237
- La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.
- Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way
- Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.
- Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107
Colorado
- Pueblo: 5737 N. Elizabeth Street
Connecticut
- Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Avenue
Delaware
- Wilmington: Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pky
Florida
- Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100
- Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175
- Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16
- Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.
- Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd
- Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court
- Royal Palm Beach: 550 North State Road 7 (buybuy BABY)
Georgia
- Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400
Idaho
- Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore Street
Illinois
- Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive
- Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury Street (buybuy BABY)
- Quincy: 5110 Broadway Street
- Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300
Indiana
- Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36
Kansas
- Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215
- Manhattan: 425 3rd Place
Kentucky
- Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400
- Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Avenue
Louisiana
- Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060
Maryland
- Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike
Michigan
- Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Avenue
- Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road
- Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
- Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
- Muskegon: 5540 Harvey Street
Missouri
- Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive
- Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway
Mississippi
- Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98
Montana
- Great Falls: 1200 10th Avenue South
North Carolina
- Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A
Nevada
- Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104
New Hampshire
- Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road
New Jersey
- Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C (Harmon Face Value)
- Princeton: 601 Nassau Park Blvd. (buybuy BABY)
- Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003 (buybuy BABY) and 399 Route 46 West (Harmon Face Value)
New York
- Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
- Kingston: 1187 Ulster Avenue
- Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Avenue
Ohio
- Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road
- Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road
Oklahoma
- Lawton: 421 NW 2nd Street
Pennsylvania
- Altoona: 197 Falon Lane
- Erie: 6720 Peach Street, Suite A
- Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive
South Carolina
- Columbia 10136: Two Notch Road, Suite 109
- Florence 2853: David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C
Texas
- Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250
- Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Avenue
Virginia
- Fredericksburg: 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100 (buybuy BABY)
- Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square
- Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road
Washington
- Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260
Wisconsin
- Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road
For the list of 56 store closures announced in September, click here.
A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond tells Nexstar that “store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few months.” All currently planned store closures have now been announced.
Gove said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that the company is working on adjusting its merchandise and strategy, which has moved away from shoppers’ preferences.
“We want our customers to know that we hear them and are charging ahead every day to meet their needs,” she said.
The Associated Press and Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.