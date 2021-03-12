Be wary of drowsy driving risks as clocks ‘spring ahead’ this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — This weekend, New York State will “spring ahead”, moving clocks ahead one hour during the early morning hours Sunday. Because of the loss of an hour of sleep, the New York State Partnership Against Drowsy Driving (NYPDD) is warning drivers to be aware of the dangers of drowsy driving.

A “Stay Awake! Stay Alive!” message is being promoted on message signs on the New York State Thruway, other state roads, and on social media before and after the time change. In addition, the NYPDD is conducting targeted outreach to college students who are among the most at risk of driving drowsy. As part of the education effort, college students were invited to create a public service announcement (PSA) highlighting the dangers of drowsy driving. The three winning PSAs will be aired on social media and at Department of Motor Vehicle offices throughout the state and the students who produced those videos won cash prizes.

“Just like distraction and impairment, drowsiness or fatigue can negatively affect a driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” said NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Please don’t put your safety and that of others on the road in jeopardy. Make sure you get plenty of sleep before getting behind the wheel or, if you experience drowsiness while on the road, find a safe place to pull over and get some rest.”

Sleepiness can slow a driver’s reaction time, impair vision and judgment, and delay the processing of information, increasing the odds of a crash. Motorists should get adequate sleep before driving, take a break about every 100 miles or every two hours, and bring a passenger to help keep them awake and share the driving. Do not drink alcohol before driving, and always be aware of the potential side effects of any medications.

Common strategies to avoid drowsiness, such as opening a window, turning on air conditioning or playing loud music, should not be relied upon to overcome fatigue. The safest thing to do when experiencing drowsiness while driving is to pull over and find a safe place to sleep.

In 2020, according to statistics from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), “fatigue/drowsy driving” and/or “driver fell asleep” were listed 3,654 times as contributing factors on police crash reports statewide. Of those, 8 crashes resulted in at least one fatality and 1,391 crashes resulted in at least one injury.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 24 hours without sleep has similar effects on driving ability as a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.10 percent. GHSA also estimates that drowsy driving is a contributing factor in 328,000 crashes nationwide, annually, and more than half of them involve drivers age 25 and younger.

For more information about the dangers of drowsy driving and strategies to avoid it, visit the GTSC’s Drowsy Driving Awareness webpage, the SUNY Stony Brook School of Health Technology & Management’s educational and interactive website, StopDrowsyDriving.org, the National Sleep Foundation’s Facts About Drowsy Driving, DOH’s website and NHTSA’s research on drowsy driving.