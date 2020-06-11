Live Now
Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Band-Aid is expanding its product line to include bandages to match different skin tone colors to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

Band-Aids were created in 1921 with a soft pink color “flesh” color.

Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, the company has decided to make a change. On Wednesday, Band-Aid Brand posted on Instagram:

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣

We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣

We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣

While some celebrated the change on social media, others questioned the timing.

One person commented, “Too little, too late. It took this movement for you to realize that diversity was necessary. People have been asking for this for years.”

“Amen! It’s about time!” wrote another.

