Ban lifted on Trusted Traveler Program in NY

COLONIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Trusted Traveler Program is back for New Yorkers following a compromise over the state’s controversial Green Light Law.

The Green Light Law prevents the sharing of state Department of Motor Vehicles records with federal law enforcement.

Soon after the law was passed, the federal government banned New Yorkers from using the program that speeds up security screening for international travelers. As part of the compromise, the state changed the Green Light Law to allow for information sharing related to the Trusted Traveler Program and vehicle imports and exports.